To the editor:
I wholeheartedly support the re-election of Congressman Dean Phillips to the U.S. House of Representatives for CD-3. One of many reasons he will have my vote is because of his work on campaign finance reform. Campaign finance laws in our country are broken. Each year, nearly every candidate for public office has accepted “dark money” from Super PACs, lobbyists, and undisclosed donors.
These massive donations prevent our representatives from doing their jobs – representing the people. A bright exception to this is Rep. Phillips.
Phillips has never accepted a penny from PACs, special interest groups, lobbyists, or other members of Congress. The positive outcomes from this personal choice are overwhelming. Instead of being beholden to monied interests, Dean is beholden only to his values and the voters who elected him.
He has supported legislation, including the DISCLOSE Act and the Honest Ads Act, which would require all candidates to disclose the sources of their funding. He also supports legislation that would prevent foreign money from interfering in our democracy and politicians from serving as lobbyists for five years after their terms expire.
While we cannot truly solve these problems without overturning Citizens United, Congressman Phillips’ efforts have brought back optimism to our political process. When we get big money out of politics we can focus on making prescription drugs more affordable, passing common sense gun violence prevention legislation, and other issues that matter to families in this district. That’s why Dean asks that no matter your number one issue, that you make campaign finance reform your number two.
In Dean Phillips we have a voice in Washington who truly represents the interests of the people of our district; I urge you to join me in voting to re-elect him.
Paula Ramaley
Minnetonka
