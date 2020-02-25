To the Editor:
An article in a recent edition listed many important issues that our legislators might consider in the current session. I’m concerned that I have to provide my name, party affiliation and other personal information before I can vote in the upcoming presidential primary. The need to do so flies in the face of a “secret ballet.” Can’t a law be passed that temporarily restricts any distribution of this information until cooler heads can rethink this dilemma? Better yet, I prefer a law eliminating the need for provide this information.
Frank Freedman
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.