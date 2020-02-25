To the Editor:

An article in a recent edition listed many important issues that our legislators might consider in the current session. I’m concerned that I have to provide my name, party affiliation and other personal information before I can vote in the upcoming presidential primary. The need to do so flies in the face of a “secret ballet.” Can’t a law be passed that temporarily restricts any distribution of this information until cooler heads can rethink this dilemma? Better yet, I prefer a law eliminating the need for provide this information.

Frank Freedman

St. Louis Park

