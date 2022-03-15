Residents of Minnetonka should know how much money their elected officials are spending to unintentionally pigeonhole and stereotype residents.
The City’s Council’s March 2 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task force meeting, which I and other residents attended, was divided into two parts: identifying next steps which included a proposal to make the DEI committee permanent, and its effect on the Minnetonka Police Department.
The first part, described by my neighbor as “word salad,” involved many nice-sounding abstractions in an effort to create a soup in search of a fly. Apparently racism and intolerance are a huge problem in Minnetonka which the Council (in a draft mission statement) will “root out” — somehow. There was a coherent moment when Mayor Brad Wiersum objected to also “rooting out” bias, being a condition of all human beings, and therefore comparable to attempting to eliminate “sin.”
But otherwise, the contradictions piled up in my mind as I watched the Council use acronyms and specialized language to congratulate themselves on providing a solution to the problem that is out there, somewhere, if only it could be found (and probably will be).
It’s very disturbing to see one’s City Council enshrine racial essentialism in its ambition to “root out” racism, and to see temporary light bulbs go off over people’s heads when they recognize this inherent contradiction, only to drop their momentary lapse into critical thought, and march toward a goal that can only elude them.
The police chief suggested that a citizen’s race be reported on the driver’s license, to better facilitate the “data collection” on “observed” race and gender by its officers. I really don’t like the idea of a racial passport. I thought race was a social construct? So we’re collecting data on what we perceive someone’s race to be, based on our (current and shifting) definitions of race, and then using that (perceived) data to find “disparities?” Well, won’t we only find perceived disparities, then?
I cannot do justice to the Kafkaesque hall of mirrors I saw on March 2. More citizens need to get involved and pay attention to this “social justice” initiative.
