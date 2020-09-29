To the Editor:
All election years are important, but perhaps none as much the one we are facing in 2020. While most attention is focused on the national and state elections and the implications of those, citizens are most directly impacted each day by what happens in their local elections. We have three Plymouth City Council spots up for election this year, and I support of Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council At-Large.
In 2008, Plymouth was ranked among the top cities to live in America by Money Magazine. Indeed, what drew my family to the city years ago were the qualities that have attracted so many others – beautiful surroundings and high-quality schools. However, I have recently watched as my neighbors have attempted to engage with an impassive and sometimes combative City Council on a key environmental and economic issue confronting our city – whether to allow proposed residential development to proceed at Hollydale, the last 18-hole golf course in the city. There has been one clear individual who has stood out and up as an advocate on behalf of thousands of Plymouth residents to work with the city on this problem, and that is Paul Hillen.
Paul has attempted, in countless meetings, to partner with City Council members and Mayor Jeff Wosje, who is supposed to represent all of Plymouth, encouraging them to listen and acknowledge the very real economic, environmental and quality of life implications of the council’s potential decision to approve a 2040 Comprehensive Plan change and allow development. Many community members feel dismissed and cast aside in favor of developers at the expense of our quality of life – we need a change in our city leadership. Although Jim Willis has faithfully served the community for 30-plus years, it is well past time for a new perspective and more representative voice for our community.
Paul’s platform – Leadership, Integrity, Vision and Excellence (LIVE) – will be the foundation for his approach to this important role. A vote for Paul Hillen is a vote for the needs and considerations of ALL Plymouth residents.
Allison Barrick
Plymouth
