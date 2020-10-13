To the Editor:
I just voted for Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council and here is why:
Over the past year, I have watched Paul Hillen in front of the City Council on many occasions. He speaks with clarity, conciseness and candor. Something definitely needed in this role as a City Council member. His honesty and business acumen make him an ideal candidate to be on the City Council because he speaks for the people. He is very passionate about serving the people as he has demonstrated in his countless other volunteer endeavors. He has my vote because he is professional, hard working and very concerned about the future of Plymouth. He will listen and lead this city back to prominence as one of the best cities to live in America.
Thank you, Paul Hillen for running and taking on the establishment of Plymouth City Council. If you are voted in, the best is yet to come! Please vote for Paul Hillen.
Lynnette Johnson
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.