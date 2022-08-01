With fall just around the corner, it also means election season will soon be upon us. For Plymouth and Medicine Lake residents, it is an interesting time given we are in a new Senate District (42) and have no incumbent State Senator. The names that appear on the ballot may be new to many of us, but one of them is a 21-year resident of Plymouth. His name is Paul Hillen and I believe that he is uniquely qualified to represent Plymouth and Medicine Lake in St. Paul.
Paul is a problem solver. He is not a politician. His 36-year business background brings a discipline that requires focus, problem solving, making hard choices, and getting things done. His 20 years of community service as a volunteer for our youth, seniors and disabled, especially his current service as board chair of Living Well Disability Services (a non-profit that helps disabled adults in our community), demonstrates Paul is a man of compassion who is willing to give of his time, talent, and treasure to help the most vulnerable. Our community and Minnesota needs Paul, a person who can lead but also listen and empathize with those in need.
At a time when crime is on the rise in Plymouth, inflation is hitting all of us, and many of us may be discouraged with the state of our politics, we need a strong leader with a positive can-do spirit to represent us. Paul will bring a common-sense approach to enhancing safety in our community, strengthening schools for our children, protecting our seniors from fraud, abuse, and neglect, and working to restore our kitchen table BUDGETS with a focus on fighting inflation and promoting efficiency in state government.
Paul will be short on politics and long on common-sense. He is one of us, a long time Plymouth resident who understands our community and will represent us well at the State Capitol. I encourage you to vote for Paul Hillen for State Senate.
