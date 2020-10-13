To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council at-large because I strongly believe our city council needs Paul’s voice of reason.
The Plymouth City Council, having recently completed a long-range strategic plan, essentially abandoned the plan and has been moving forward with a re-zoning proposal for Hollydale golf course, which would eliminate one of the premier remaining green spaces in the city. This not only reflects a glaring lack of foresight, but also a lack of integrity in the plan.
Paul built and led a group of Plymouth residents to encourage the City Council to re-evaluate the proposed sale of Hollydale. The organization drew grassroots support and included the voices of hundreds of individuals from our community. This organization, led by Paul, provided thorough and fair analysis of critical factors, such as traffic and safety, and it presented the findings in a calm, reasoned, and fact-based approach.
Having known Paul for over 15 years through youth hockey and other community involvement, I am confident that he is committed to acting on behalf of the best interest of the residents of Plymouth. Additionally, through his successful experience in business, Paul has the strategic capabilities and fiscal discipline to drive sound policy decisions for both the near-term, as well as long-term benefits of the community.
Please join me in supporting Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council!
Steve Rosengren
Plymouth
