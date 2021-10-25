To the Editor:

We are supporting Patrick Hanlon for Hopkins mayor. His background makes him a strong candidate with long ties to the Hopkins community.

As a kid, he worked in his family-owned Hopkins restaurant waiting on tables and washing dishes at the Boston Garden. We remember it fondly. So, he knows the value of hard work and has shown that here in Hopkins and throughout his campaign.

We have observed first-hand how he is reaching out to the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community and shows up at community events.

He works as the director of environmental programs for the city of Minneapolis. So, he knows how to collaborate with others. His job also entails managing a large budget and federal stimulus funding. So, he knows how to stay within budget and manage financial resources.

He believes in strong police and fire services run by our police and fire chiefs.

He will be a refreshing new voice for Hopkins with a forward-looking vision and a focus on planning! Please, join us and vote for Patrick!

Billee Kraut and Butch Johnson

Hopkins

