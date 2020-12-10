To the editor:
On Dec. 15, the superintendent for the St. Louis Park Public Schools will host two listening sessions for parents (5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.) While this is a great opportunity to be heard, it may also be a chance for some of us to hear what distance learning has been like for others.
The pandemic has not been easy for anyone, but not all parents have the same needs, the same opinions or the same suggestions when it comes to next steps. If we want to put children first, we need to meet these kids where they are and we need to understand that part of the challenge is to recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.
If you have a student in the St. Louis Park schools, please do what you can to call into one of these meetings, to hear as well as to be heard, to listen as well as to be listened to. Together we can do better.
Matt Flory
St. Louis Park
Editor's note: For links to the listening sessions via Zoom, click here or visit slpschools.org.
