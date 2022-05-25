You may be old enough to remember a song from the 1970’s written by Joni Mitchell. “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot” was one of the lines in the song. Well, our Minnetonka City Council is doing the exact opposite! They are tearing up a parking lot and putting up a kind of paradise! Have you noticed the activity in the southwest corner of the Ridgedale parking lot? This is a multi-million dollar project the city is building with your tax dollars, and it is called the Ridgedale Commons Park. And who benefits from this park? The tenants of the Avidor apartment complex! Why didn’t the developers of the apartment building make a park for their renters? They should have paid for it. Who else is going to use it? Many residents of Minnetonka already have parks in their neighborhoods. How many of them are going to cross busy streets and walk to this park? Are you likely to drive to the Ridgedale parking lot to sit on a bench? This new park will include a skating rink. The skating rink in my neighborhood sits unused most days of the winter.
The Sun Sailor, in an August 30, 2021 article, stated “Minnetonka will have to contribute an additional $1.3 million above the $7.18 million already approved for the proposed Ridgedale Commons Park.” Only councilman Bradley Schaeppi voted against the increase because he believed the park was a want, not a need. Boy, was he right!
We are facing the worst inflation in 40 years. The prices of groceries and gasoline are soaring. Property taxes are up. Call the city and tell them to stop wasteful spending!
Keep on eye on City Hall. They are working on the 2023 budget. Find out what is in it. Hold them accountable. Wake up, Minnetonka!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.