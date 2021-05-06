To the Editor:
Today on April 28, 2021, finally a beautiful and sunny day, I drove through Wayzata mid-afternoon. The streets and sidewalks were crowded as was planned for the newly designed Lake Street. That’s the good news. The bad news is the difficulty for cars and pedestrians to move through downtown Wayzata.
First example, as I approached Gianni’s there was an older gentleman with a cane waiting to be able to get into the street to enter his car. Obviously, he was anxious. I stopped and signaled to him to proceed. Clearly, there was not enough room for him to open his truck door and for me to drive by without crossing the double yellow line into the oncoming traffic. Thus, I stopped traffic.
Second example, after continuing several blocks there was a biker in the street – not on the new, designated bicycle lanes. Needless to say, he rode well into the street to avoid any car doors opening. So I followed slowly as, again, there was a steady stream of traffic coming in the opposite direction and I had no room to pass.
In my opinion, both situations were dangerous for all concerned. There are so many distractions and there will be accidents, if not deaths. Hopefully, because of the density of traffic, speeds will be slow but that does not prevent serious injuries.
Interesting to note that the top story in the April 29 Sun Sailor concerns the Wayzata City Council’s consideration of a development moratorium. While adding mixed-use commercial/residential is a consideration in the development of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, public safety should be a very major issue.
Linda Kelley Freivalds
Wayzata
