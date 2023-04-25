To the Editor:

I’ve lived with chronic pain for more than 20 years due to Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It is one of the most painful diseases that exists, and there currently is no cure. It brings me widespread and debilitating pain. My only hope for relief is the responsible use of pain medications guided by my physicians and coupled with a healthier lifestyle, including exercise and physical therapy. The pain medication helps relieve the pain when nothing else will. The pain I experience often makes it difficult for me to get out of bed and maintain a normal life.

