I’ve lived with chronic pain for more than 20 years due to Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It is one of the most painful diseases that exists, and there currently is no cure. It brings me widespread and debilitating pain. My only hope for relief is the responsible use of pain medications guided by my physicians and coupled with a healthier lifestyle, including exercise and physical therapy. The pain medication helps relieve the pain when nothing else will. The pain I experience often makes it difficult for me to get out of bed and maintain a normal life.
It’s for these reasons that I have concerns about HF1728 and SF2142 moving through Minnesota’s state capital. These bills would impose large fees on the opioid medication supply chain. The costs would likely be passed down to the consumers, who already are encountering higher drug costs and strained access. These bills are an unrealistic attempt to combat the opioid crisis, and they will only exacerbate the difficulties pain patients already face accessing these very necessary medical treatments.
Patients certainly aren’t the ones magnifying addiction and abuse in our state. We are dealing with a fentanyl and illegal drug problem, yet these proposed laws fail to recognize this.
I’ve responsibly used pain medications for the better part of two decades, and these medications have altered my life trajectory – for the positive. Still, because of government regulations and scrutiny, the demonization of opioids and the tightening of supply, I have not been able to access the dosage I need. As a result, my health has deteriorated. Untreated and undertreated pain causes a host of problems. My life has not been the same since access to my medications has been greatly diminished, and I know many other patients have had similar experiences.
Our state lawmakers must realize how their actions will impact their constituents, especially when the impact could be so disastrous. The bottom line is that passing HF1728 and SF2142 would cause actual pain for people across the state. This outcome and consequence should be unacceptable to our lawmakers.
