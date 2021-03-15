To the Editor:
All workers deserve the option to take some time off when they are seriously ill, give birth or adopt or have to care for a seriously ill loved one. Larger corporations are able to offer this benefit, but small businesses cannot afford it.
Now there is a bill to offer this option to all through the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, Senate File 1250. Small business owners can now compete with larger corporations, and won’t have to face a choice between financial disaster and keeping valued employees. The leave would be paid by a fund established by the state but paid for with employee and employer contributions. I am convinced that this is a good idea, but so far the MN Senate has refused to even hear the bill. Contact your senator and let them know that we need paid family and medical leave in Minnesota.
Nancy Eder
Minnetonka
