To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Francesca Pagan-Umar for Eden Prairie School Board.

As a long-time resident of Eden Prairie, I have seen my fair share of School Board candidates. I have watched and attended many board meetings. I know an excellent candidate when I see one! Francesca is that candidate. She is a parent and teacher, trained in special education, literacy and early childhood education. She has actually been in the classroom interacting with children, working with administrators and conferencing with parents. She has the integrity, intellect and passion for service that we want to see in our school board members. As if that were not enough, she is also passionate about bringing all stakeholders to the table in order to achieve accountability in data practices and classroom pedagogy. A vote for Francesca is a vote for further excellence at Eden Prairie Schools.

Kati Simons

Eden Prairie

