To the editor:
I will miss representing Ward 3 on the St. Louis Park City Council, but I feel confident that the policies and programs I supported during my tenure will be best continued by candidate Sue Budd.
Sue Budd and I share values around affordable housing, neighborhood businesses, environmental stewardship and finding shared values to create solutions for everyone. I’ve known Sue Budd since we met at a precinct caucus several years ago. She has continued to make St. Louis Park an inclusive community, and I believe she will be a strong ally for advancing the needs of Ward 3.
Please join me in supporting Sue Budd as our next Ward 3 council member.
Rachel Harris
St. Louis Park
Rachel Harris is the current Ward 3 council member in St. Louis Park. She is not running for re-election.
