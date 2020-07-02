To the Editor:
We Minnesotans hold fast to the idea we are special. One way we’ve been special since 2018 is having the only divided legislature in the nation. The Senate we have is a holdover from the 2016 election. (Minnesota Senate elections happen in years ending in 2, 6 and 0). On taking office in 2019, Gov. Tim Walz invited this divided legislature to write a story of working together for all Minnesotans. It hasn’t happened enough.
After the killing of George Floyd, Minnesotans went to the streets demanding change. My first thought was encouragement when I learned the Minnesota County Attorney Association was calling for giving the Minnesota Attorney General’s office power to charge all police killings. Surely this reform would quickly pass at the legislature’s special session. It’s rare to see attorneys who are the true experts on this issue agree to give up turf in such a speedy and clear manner.
But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka immediately applied the brakes. He says that’s not how legislative bodies work. It’s true that legislating may be slow under Gazelka. Minnesota was also special when he allowed Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer to keep Minnesota the only state in the nation to wait for HAVA funds - federal funds available for election cyber security. I attended a conference committee session where an expert came from Illinois to testify, but Republican senators refused to attend. Boycotting your duties will tend to slow things down.
Legislature watchers know that if leadership wants something, it happens. Leadership controls how fast. So when the Minnesota County Attorney Association, the people and the Minnesota House say, “Let’s do this,” but Gazelka says we must use a slow process at some later date, that’s his choice. The Minnesota Senate under Republican control set a deadline, barely pretended to hold hearings and went home, intentionally choosing to nix this and other reforms.
If our Minnesota Senate continues to be controlled by Republican senators like Gazelka, Kiffmeyer and Warren Limmer, then Minnesotans will continue to see our state slip further and further behind. We’ll be special in all the wrong ways.
Clara McIver
Plymouth
