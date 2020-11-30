To the Editor:
I realize that articles on the Opinion page of your newspaper are just that: opinions. I find it discouraging, however, when I read editorials and see cartoons week after week that display a subtle bias in what you choose to publish. An example is the article “Our Choices Can Save Lives.” In that article, the writer writes that Biden’s swift and focused attention to the problem is admirable, but gives no facts to support that statement. It is obviously just an opinion when facts are not given. In addition, it adds that it comes far too late for many Americans. Any astute reader can determine what the writer is implying. The writer refers to the good news about two vaccines currently in trials without given any credit to President Trump for that happening. There are facts to support why that has happened. If we are going to find common ground, we must be able to give credit where credit is due even if it is not our side that did the positive.
I would hope that your opinion page will have a variety of opinions and not just tend to have opinions of one side of issues. By sharing different opinions, we can more easily find common ground with others in our community and begin to better understand those who may disagree with us on issues. Your newspaper is a community newspaper, and I hope the goal is to build a stronger community through understanding.
Sherry Swanson
Plymouth
