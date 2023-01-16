My family and I have been residents of the city of Plymouth for five decades, and observed its growth and progress over that time period, and we know with certainty, because of past performance, that it can rise to the occasion and support the fire equipment needs of the incredibly courageous Ukrainian people.
I have worked on and served the needs of Minnesotan’s health care requirements, and there is a phrase that you sometimes hear in the emergency room that is germane to the issue at hand: “Never Carry A Coffin Alone,” which means, in effect, that “…if you work (or live) in a giving environment, there should be a low threshold to ask for help.” Absolute and total destruction of your country, in this case Ukraine, is about the lowest threshold that I can imagine for providing whatever help and/or assistance that we can, as soon as we can.
A contribution of $200,000 is the least we can offer, especially when it is weighed against the $10 million surplus the city has in the bank right now, and the 6.5% property tax levy increase it has approved for 2023.
William Tecumseh Sherman once said “It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, more vengeance, more desolation. War is hell.” Every Plymouth resident, everyone in my opinion, who is watching the death and destruction of absolutely innocent children, women, and men in the Ukraine will support this request to ease the pain of the on-going annihilation and extinction of a country and its people.
“Don’t tell my mother how I died,” was a refrain sometimes heard in Vietnam. Let’s avoid that calamity, to the extent that we can, in the Ukraine, with the gift of one or more life saving and property saving vehicles. Taking this action is a positive show of support for humanity. We can afford to multiply our goodness.
Peter Bartling, 9th Infantry Division-South Vietnam
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.