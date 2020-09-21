To the Editor:
In response to a letter to the editor (Hopkins Schools money put to better use than officers, 9/10), I didn’t follow the logic. I agree with review of having a resource officer at the school, and the decision was made (so we’ll all see the result), yet I have some concerns over the ‘facts’ from the letter.
I won’t review the entire submission, but one stands out. How can one state “having an officer in the schools inherently makes it more likely to keep the school-to-prison pipeline in motion.” Huh? The rest of the paragraph (kids are going to fight, teach them to use non-violent means) doesn’t make sense as a follow-up. Why would officers in schools cause this “pipeline?” The utopia of having an available resource (in case of an altercation) sounds good until the reality is someone on-site will surely be able to respond and handle more quickly than a hopeful call for action.
I don’t want to touch other areas of the letter. Well intentioned? Perhaps. The district’s money would be better spent on students (as the writer correctly states). This includes protection and support of some kind, and police resources are the best avenue until someone has a better solution for keeping our children safe.
Carl Peterson
Hopkins
