To the Editor:
In just 1 1/2 years in office, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has shaped and led a national progressive movement for universal health care, for affordable housing and for a new green economy. Few members of Congress have accomplished in their careers, what she has accomplished in less than 2 years, shaping the national conversation toward a progressive agenda. Our country is in a rare moment of opportunity for this critical shift to a more equitable future. Omar has already demonstrated her capacity to lead this movement. Complaints and concerns about her are not without merit. But she can hire people to manage her office better (and I hope she does) and she has apologized and is learning from her missteps (and I hope that continues). Her leadership and vision are what our country – and our CD5 district – need in this moment. Her opponent may be a decent person, and perhaps a better manager, but he is too middle-of-the-road to aspire to drive this vision or lead this national movement.
Finally, Omar’s success has made her a national target of Republicans, who would count her defeat as their win, and use it to energize their base in the fall election, possibly turning Minnesota red this fall. Too much is at stake. This race represents so much more than the concerns that her opponent is raising. I want a leader with a strong voice to lead toward a national progressive transformation of our country. That leader is Ilhan Omar.
Anne Mavity
St. Louis Park
Anne Mavity is a member of the St. Louis Park City Council.
