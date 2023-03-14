To the Editor:

If you have not been following the Robbinsdale Area Schools School Board meetings so far this year, it is time to start! The first week of January, three new and one returning school board members were sworn into office. Immediately the new voices at the table started to ask questions, started to ask where is the data? Where is the information? They started from meeting #1, doing what they were elected to do, representing the community.

Tags

Load comments