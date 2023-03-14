If you have not been following the Robbinsdale Area Schools School Board meetings so far this year, it is time to start! The first week of January, three new and one returning school board members were sworn into office. Immediately the new voices at the table started to ask questions, started to ask where is the data? Where is the information? They started from meeting #1, doing what they were elected to do, representing the community.
New school board members have been taking it on the chin, so to speak, with the responses they have been receiving, when asking for information THEY SHOULD HAVE and not have to continue to ask for. The most recent school board meeting on March 6 provides an example of the disrespect the new members are getting from some other board members and/or cabinet members. What was seen on the recorded business meeting continued into the unrecorded work session meeting.
This is unacceptable on so many levels.
If, as a community, we are looking for change, looking for something better for RAS and the students who attend district schools, it is TIME to show up at school board meetings. Although it is equally important to show up for ALL school board meetings, these are public meetings, it is ESPECIALLY important to show up and be in person for the WORK SESSIONS, these too are public meetings BUT not recorded meetings!
The Superintendent, his Cabinet, as well as other School Board members need to see the support for those who are asking the questions, asking for the information to make informed decisions on our behalf.
Where to watch recorded meetings: rdale.org/discover/school-board, scroll to “Watch School Board Meeting Webcasts.” You can find the list of meeting dates here also. Next LISTENING HOUR for YOUR input is Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m.
Don’t have something to share, please come to listen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.