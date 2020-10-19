To the Editor:
A recent letter writer contended candidates are obscuring their party affiliations by the colors we are using in our campaign materials, “Candidates are obscure with party affiliations, Oct. 8.” Not to worry. Nothing nefarious is going on.
Speaking for myself, I am the Republican-endorsed candidate for the House District 44A seat in northwest Plymouth. I chose blue as my featured campaign color because I am a retired U.S. Air Force officer. I served over 20 years wearing blue Air Force uniforms nearly every day. The only times I was not wearing blue was when I was wearing camouflaged battle dress uniforms while deployed to Iraq or while participating in training exercises in preparations for combat missions. I like blue skies, blue lakes, my eyes are blue (when they’re not bloodshot).
So, although I am a conservative Republican, I chose blue for my lawn signs and blue for the literature that I pass out going door to door. I like blue.
I hope all eligible voters vote Nov. 3.
Perry Nouis
Plymouth
