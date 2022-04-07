There is not enough Bundt cake in the world to atone for the 45,000-square-foot factory/warehouse addition now parked on Beltline Boulevard, a project approved by our elected officials to make St. Louis Park a better place to live!
I mention the Bundt cake because Mayor Jake Spano, et al., at the “public meeting” where no one from the public showed up, could not gush enough about the 15-person capacity “grab and go” Bundt Cake Cafe for bikers and pedestrian traffic.
What does it say about our city if it takes a behemoth factory to get a 15-person capacity “grab and go” coffee and Bundt cake facility for SLP?
So what is specifically wrong with this project?
First, what was lost here. The area occupied by the factory expansion was a large green space with mature trees – 25 to 30 – spread throughout the area. All bulldozed down.
What have they been replaced with here? A warehouse of 45,000 square feet sitting on top of Beltline Boulevard just a few feet away from the public sidewalk/bike path. In addition, an asphalt parking lot for employees and an additional 13 loading docks for semis to load the Bundt cake pans. To enhance the building, a design to add solar panels to the south side of the building was promoted. Councilmember Larry Kraft called the expansion exciting.
By placing the solar panels on the side of the building, shade trees will not be planted along the south side even though ample room is available. Also, by placing the front building on top of the sidewalk, no space exists for a boulevard to plant trees, separating street from sidewalk – a much preferred, pedestrian-friendly and aesthetic design. Serious design mistakes went unchallenged by Mayor Spano, et al.
