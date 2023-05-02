I would like to thank Jim Vaughan, your guest columnist.
Based on his experience as the former natural resources coordinator, Jim reminds us that we all must be conscious stewards of “the” land, not “our” land, for the next generations to come. One of my favorite questions he asked was when are we going to spend capital on nature at Westwood Hills Nature Center, and his advice on nature curing technology blues.
On a different note, there was the generation that grew up on Scotts Turf Builder commercials to make our yard look like a cookie-cutter manicured golf course. I would like to have St. Louis Park set up a challenge during No Mow May, to encourage residents to go natural with their yards and add a little creativity with items from nature or their house that may otherwise end up in the landfill.
Natural yards are beneficial for many reasons. Natural yards thrive with less maintenance and water, and without pesticides or fertilizers. Natural yards provide habitat and food for birds, insects and animals. Natural yards and gardens attract pollinators. Natural yards and native plants can improve soil health with a more diverse community of soil organisms that help control pests and recycle nutrients, and improve soil structure that is beneficial for plant roots. Natural yards reduce both air and noise pollution from reduced mowing and leaf blowing. Natural yards provide more of the health and wellness benefits that you get from being in nature.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.