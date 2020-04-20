To the Editor:
No matter how we pray, as a community, as a country, COVID-19 brought us to our knees. Once the surreality of its scope and impact set in, we found ourselves praying for wisdom and courage and reasons to feel hopeful.
We pray to find our way, alone and together, to mitigate its spread and respond to its suffering. We pray for the health of our families, neighbors, co-workers, health care providers and first responders. We grieve with those who have lost loved ones and for recovery for those still in its grip and for people at risk of losing hope.
We pray to not look away from their suffering, however finite our wisdom, reach and resources. To find ways to be helpful. Elie Weisel, survivor of the holocaust, provided guidance for times like these when he said, “In the face of suffering, one must not look away not to see. When someone suffers and it is not you, he comes first. His very suffering gives him priority. To watch over one who grieves is a more urgent duty than to think of God.”
The very critical and necessary focus on supply chains, PPE and ventilators serves as a painful reminder of how important it is to heed those prophetic and challenging words. In the face of suffering that surrounds us to look for what it is that we can do, must do. To support every effort with our time, attention, energy and resources. To keep food on the table and a roof overhead for families whose breadwinners have lost income. To vigilantly adhere to virus mitigation practices, to model for our kids how to navigate hard times. To encourage and thank our health care and essential services providers and make their work safer. To support our local small businesses with financial support and loyalty.
Weisel was right. In this holy season and all seasons, we must not look away from the suffering that surrounds us, and pray that the God who promises to be with us always will inspire and leverage and multiply the miracle of our community at its best.
LaDonna Hoy
Plymouth
Hoy is the founder and executive director emerita of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.
