To the Editor:
Only when we create a just system can justice be served.
When the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, that was not justice. It was holding one police officer accountable in a system that historically rallies around guilty police officers and sets them free.
On the opening day of the Chauvin trial, Mario Gonzalez, a person of color, was tortured to death by police officers using tactics almost identical to those Chauvin used.
During the trial, Daunte Wright, a person of color, was pulled over for expired tabs. Peaceful and unarmed, a police trainer shot and killed him in nearby Brooklyn Center.
A week after the trial, a jury found Chris Eisinger died unnecessarily in the hands of the police who also used Chauvin-style tactics.
There is only one reason Chauvin is in jail: public pressure demanding accountability. He is also in jail because he is guilty, but guilt has not been a factor in hundreds if not thousands of police murders of Black people (and other people of color) throughout American history.
This is the beginning of the beginning, not the beginning of the end. We must continue to demand a just system. We must not get sidetracked by those who would change the focus from loss of life to loss of property or tout police exceptionalism.
In Plymouth, we have a council that voted to abolish the Human Rights Commission and then quietly removed the commission from the city charter. The list goes on.
At Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, we are working to embrace diversity, not erase. We are working with the police to ensure our city is safe for everyone, not just some. We are working to ensure Plymouth is a welcoming, inclusive and equitable place to live for all. Join us. If Plymouth has been the perfect place to live for you, join us as we help it is the perfect place for others, too.
Zeenyace Flores and Audrey Britton
Plymouth
Flores and Britton are leaders of the Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a grassroots group.
