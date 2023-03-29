The polls show it. We say it all the time. Democrats say it. Republicans say it. Everyone says education is important. One of my favorite oft repeated lines said in response to news that there is a budget “surplus” in St. Paul is “there is no budget surplus as long as our schools are underfunded.”
Our schools should be central to our communities. Districts should have the resources to fight for the best teachers, who in turn should be making serious professional salaries for the work they do. We should look askance at anyone who decries that eduction is such a large part of our budget. That — large — is exactly what it should be. This should be the default position we all hold, regardless of political persuasion.
As we head into the latter days of this year’s legislative session, we have yet to see the state’s plan to fund our schools. A number of significant pieces of legislation related to our public schools have been debated, and passed in both chambers. But the big funding, that will either catch up to, then keep up with, inflation, or not, or that will cover unfunded mandates, or not, has yet to materialize.
Now is the time that every citizen needs to contact their legislator and remind them that, for the first time in many years, they step up and fully fund our schools. Each of us has a representative in the Minnesota House, and a senator in the Minnesota Senate. They need to hear from each of us.
