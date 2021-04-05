To the Editor:
After the disastrous power outages in Texas in February, Minnesotans may be wondering if the same thing could happen here. Comments by politicians and a recent billboard in Plymouth may be adding to the confusion around renewable energy sources like wind. The good news is, Minnesota does not have catastrophic power shutdowns during the winter months, and we get 19% of our energy from wind. That’s because we build our windmills to operate in the cold, while Texas, which gets 20% of its energy from wind, does not.
During the winter storm blackouts in Texas, all forms of energy failed, including fossil fuels. We can do better by being truthful about what happened. Minnesotans should look forward to increased energy security from diversified power sources and increased use of clean technology.
Sheila Prior
Plymouth
