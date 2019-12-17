To the Editor:
Winter break is almost upon us. This year, it will not only provide an opportunity for staff and students to enjoy family time and leisure activities, but it will also coincide with a change in membership on the Eden Prairie School Board.
In November, our community elected Aaron Casper, Debjyoti Dwivedy, Adam Seidel and Veronica Stoltz to serve on the school board from January 2020 to December 2022. New members will be provided with the training and mentoring necessary to perform their jobs effectively.
The board is the sole entity to oversee the superintendent, directing him or her through written policies in a governing model called policy governance. These policies prescribe ends to be achieved (regarding student achievement, communication with the community and financial management, as just a few examples) and situations to be avoided. We thank these newly elected board members for their willingness to represent the community in this important task.
We also thank our outgoing board members, Karla Bratrud and Dave Espe, for their contributions and service, and we wish them well in their future endeavors.
If you’d like to observe our meetings and workshops, or give feedback during one of our listening sessions, the school board meeting calendar can be found on the district website, edenpr.org. The next community listening session is scheduled 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Eden Prairie Senior Center.
Thank you for your participation in the last election and for your support of our schools!
Elaine Larabee
Eden Prairie
Larabee is chair of the Eden Prairie School Board. This letter to the editor was submitted on behalf of the entire board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.