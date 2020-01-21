To the Editor:
According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota has the second-highest rate of working moms in the country. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Labor states that 67.2% of families live off dual incomes. Minnesota, like every state, must comply with the Family and Medical Leave Act that provides eligible workers 12 weeks of unpaid leave. However, with 62% of workers unable to afford to take unpaid time off, these parents can not take time to care for their loved ones. Since the United States is the only fully-developed nation without a paid leave policy, this is a recurring problem.
While attempts to update and change the FMLA have failed due to funding, the area of paid leave has become a bipartisan platform. Both parties can agree that the U.S. needs a new leave policy, but they can not agree on how to accomplish this task.
I believe the solution lies in collaboration between government and business. The government should reset leave standards, but it should be left to businesses to enforce them. This could be executed through a tax credit for companies who implement a standard of 12 weeks of paid leave.
If the government were to set gender-neutral standards, this would help decrease traditional workforce stereotypes that discourage men from taking leave and view women as less committed to their jobs. When all genders feel supported in their professional and personal roles, they become more loyal and efficient, creating less turnover. The ability to take paid leave largely contributes to this support by defining both parents as equal caregivers, contributing to gender equality.
Additionally, implementing a tax credit incentivizes business to comply while allowing them to design their own policies. A challenge for the American economy is finding the balance of freedom and intervention. A tax credit encourages companies to comply with the new standards and makes it easier for small businesses to do so, leveling the playing field.
Gone are the days of separating between caregiver and breadwinner. Regardless of the policy, let’s encourage our lawmakers to develop a new proposal for paid leave. Our families deserve better.
Madison Weiner
Plymouth
