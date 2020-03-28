To the Editor:

I was so disappointed that the March 19 edition had a negative political cartoon (sloth driving a truck from the Trump administration with COVID-19 test kits). In a time when we all need to set aside political differences and work for the common good and for national unity. I think your decision to have this particular cartoon was unwise. You could have had a positive, uniting cartoon such as one affirming Mayo, truck drivers, medical workers, or others who are working to serve all of us. I hope you will remember in the future that negative political cartoons are not uniting. The United States is best when we unite to face difficult situations.

Sherry Swanson

Plymouth

