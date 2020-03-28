To the Editor:
I was so disappointed that the March 19 edition had a negative political cartoon (sloth driving a truck from the Trump administration with COVID-19 test kits). In a time when we all need to set aside political differences and work for the common good and for national unity. I think your decision to have this particular cartoon was unwise. You could have had a positive, uniting cartoon such as one affirming Mayo, truck drivers, medical workers, or others who are working to serve all of us. I hope you will remember in the future that negative political cartoons are not uniting. The United States is best when we unite to face difficult situations.
Sherry Swanson
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.