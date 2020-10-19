To the Editor:
Danny Nadeau has spent the last nine years building relationships in Hennepin County. That’s what Danny does, he builds. He’s been doing it since he was a young man in high school growing a startup landscaping business over the course of 20 years into a multi-state forestry and general contracting firm. He did that not by just building fences and park buildings with his hands, but by building relationships and partnerships with his integrity and dependability.
Danny took these skills he cultivated over those 20 years into public service, first in Hassan Township, then to the Minnesota State Energy Office, and ultimately to Hennepin County where he spent the last nine years as the aide to Commissioner Jeff Johnson. Danny has relationships with, and the respect of, leaders and residents in all 16 cities of District 7. He earned that respect because he has proven to be trustworthy, reliable and effective throughout Hennepin County. And the reason he is successful is because he cares about those people as individuals and about the communities they represent and live in. And Danny doesn’t take that trust for granted, he travels from his home deep in District 7 to downtown Minneapolis each day to fight for those individuals and their communities and for more equitable outcomes for District 7.
Danny used to build trails and parts of highway projects through his company and now he will use the reputation he’s built throughout the county to bring much needed funding for transportation projects back to District 7. We need to elect Danny Nadeau as the next Hennepin County Commissioner for District 7 because the district can’t afford to start rebuilding from scratch. We need Danny, who has the foundational knowledge and relational framework to deliver results for District 7. Please vote Danny Nadeau for Hennepin County Commissioner, District 7.
Erik Aamoth
Plymouth
