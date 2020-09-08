To the Editor:
Just a quick note to say how much it means to me to feel represented in my state government. My representative, Ginny Klevorn, listens to me and calls or emails me when I reach out to her. She truly is my liaison, my go-between to be my voice in the State Legislature. I hope your representative listens to you!
Kerry Anderson
Plymouth
