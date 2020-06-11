To the Editor:
I sure wish we had a national leader. But I am overjoyed that we, in Minnesota, have Gov. Tim Walz. We could have Walz and a president, but we Minnesotans will make do. I am appalled by Washington.
Instead of leading the nation, as a result of “the president’s own seeming disinterest in delivering a message of unity” (MPR-June 1), “Trump continued using a series of inflammatory tweets and delivering partisan attacks during a time of national crisis.” (KSTP-June 2).
“Trump has told advisers he worries about his safety,” according to KSTP on June 2.
Yet, in speaking to the governors, Trump said, “Most of you are weak,” and he told the governors they were making themselves “look like fools.” He suggests that “You’ve got to arrest people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years.” (MPR-June 1).
So, why is he himself worried about his own safety? Are his security forces “weak fools?” I’m confused.
Let it be known, my governor is not weak nor a fool. My governor is a leader.
Kerry Anderson
Plymouth
