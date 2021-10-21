To the Editor:
We are 25+ year Plymouth residents and have known Muthu Periakaruppan for nearly 15 years. We met when he was a coach for our son’s soccer team with the Plymouth Soccer Association. Our children also participated together in cross country running, Nordic skiing and community theatre over the years.
Periakaruppan is a thoughtful and hard-working person. He is someone who is interested in others and will listen to their ideas. His positive attitude and sense of fairness is evident in his volunteer work with youth as a coach and teacher within his faith community. We are public school educators and appreciate the ways in which Periakaruppan has worked with the youth and families in our community. He has high expectations and also makes personal connections and builds relationships so that people feel validated.
Periakaruppan will bring dedication, enthusiasm and passion to his role on the Wayzata School Board. He will listen to all points of view, taking all ideas and suggestions into consideration prior to making the best decisions for students and families of Wayzata Public Schools. He is a great asset to our community and will be a champion for our school district.
Ann and Luis Millán
Plymouth
