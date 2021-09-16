Preserving our climate, promoting conservation, and protecting public health are important responsibilities of our state legislators. As a doctor, Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, understands the importance of reducing pollution to protect the air we breathe and preventing exposure to toxic chemicals.
During the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Morrison was the chief author of two important bills – among others. One bill aimed to prohibit mining in the Rainy River Headwaters within the broader Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness watershed, but it failed to pass the divided legislature. The second bill, which fortunately did pass, funds the highly successful Lawns to Legumes program which helps endangered species like the rusty patched bumble bee by providing grants to create pollinator-friendly habitat.
Beyond promoting legislation, Rep. Morrison played an important role this session in defending the funding of state parks, the Science Museum, and the Minnesota Zoo. When the chair of the Senate environment committee held these funds hostage in an attempt to cancel or delay the state’s developing Clean Cars Rule during the bipartisan budget negotiations, Morrison stood up to prevent a shutdown of state parks and to protect the Clean Cars Rule, which helps increase the availability of low- and zero-emissions vehicles in Minnesota.
Rep. Morrison understands that protecting our access to the outdoors and reducing emissions are both important goals, and she’s willing to put in the work to pursue them. We’re lucky to have her in the legislature, and we can be sure she’ll be back at the capitol next session fighting for our environment and for the Minnesotans who enjoy and depend on it.
Judy Gregg
Greenwood
