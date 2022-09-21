To the editor:
Minnesotans have been fortunate and have benefited in so many ways to have elected Dr. Kelly Morrison to serve in our State House for the last for years.
This year, as Dr. Morrison seeks to serve in our Minnesota Senate in the redistricted SD45, her expertise in all facets of healthcare will continue to benefit our state.
Dr. Morrison (an OB-GYN) has passed into law 23 bills, two important ones concern improving mental healthcare, PSYPACT, which allows licensed psychologists to practice across state lines, increasing access to many, and funding for intensive children’s residential healthcare.
To increase affordability in healthcare, Dr. Morrison has passed the Drug Price Transparency Act and breast cancer screening coverage for high-risk individuals.
As a caring physician, Dr. Morrison sought help for those with limited means by passing enhanced medical assistance for children with asthma, and extended medical assistance to 12 months for women postpartum.
Constantly aware of new issues around technology, especially for our children, Dr. Morrison passed a law banning individual screens for young learners (pre-K through kindergarten)
Her Lawns to Legumes bill is now nationally recognized, transforming lawns into pollinator-friendly habitats.
She has funded research, prevention, and treatment of aquatic invasive species.
Though these bills will benefit all districts in our state, due to holding 24 town halls, Dr. Morrison knows well the needs of her own district and has helped with infrastructure needs in Spring Park and Deephaven as well as a beloved park in Excelsior, and the expansion of programs for early childhood and adults in Minnetonka, and a school safety issue in Minnetonka Middle school.
Let us continue our good fortune by electing Dr. Kelly Morrison to serve as State Senator in SD 45.
Sandy Hanf
Deephaven
