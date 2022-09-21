I’m tired of extreme politicians pretending to be moderates to convince people they won’t work to enact extreme, unpopular measures once in office. That is one reason why I am voting for Kelly Morrison for State Senate District 45. Kelly Morrison is currently my state representative, and she has supported many issues important to me, while remaining open to learn from and listen to her constituents. In fact, she has held at least 24 public town halls and responds quickly to constituent emails.
Kelly’s work shows that government has a vital role in making our democracy work for everyone, not just a select group of people. Her values are shown through her legislative priorities. I only have space to discuss a few here: protecting choice and women’s health, protecting the environment and rebuilding infrastructure, and making mental health resources more accessible.
Kelly is an OB/GYN doctor, and she supports women’s choice and bodily autonomy. Furthermore, as part of her affordable and accessible health care platform, she worked to expand postpartum care for mothers from 60 days to 12 months. She also worked to ensure mammogram coverage for those at high risk.
Kelly has worked to secure funding to protect Minnesota lakes from invasive aquatic species. She has also worked to secure funding to improve water treatment and water systems, to rebuild dangerous bridges, to enhance park spaces. I believe that our environment and infrastructure go hand-in-hand to enhance our quality of life and ability to sustain that quality of life.
Kelly was instrumental in getting Minnesota to participate in PSYPACT, which allows licensed psychologists from states participating in PSYPACT to get licensed for telehealth or temporary in-person practice in other PSYPACT states. This means patients could continue to work with an established, trusted mental-health provider even when they move.
Kelly Morrison shows us what good government can and should do. Please vote for Kelly Morrison for State Senate District 45 this November.
