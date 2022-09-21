To the editor:

I’m tired of extreme politicians pretending to be moderates to convince people they won’t work to enact extreme, unpopular measures once in office. That is one reason why I am voting for Kelly Morrison for State Senate District 45. Kelly Morrison is currently my state representative, and she has supported many issues important to me, while remaining open to learn from and listen to her constituents. In fact, she has held at least 24 public town halls and responds quickly to constituent emails.

Tags

Load comments