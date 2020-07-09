To the Editor:
I have worked as an attorney in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for 30 years, so it should come as no surprise that I support law enforcement and oppose defunding. However, like so many people, I am concerned about police abuse and excessive use of force. More training, changes in the law and policies may help reduce the problem, but another possible solution may be as simple as hiring more women.
Research supports women officers use less force and are less likely to face sustained allegations of excessive force than their male colleagues. Woman officers are also the subject of fewer citizen complaints. Studies also show that women officers injure suspects less. Women generally tend to be socialized to talk rather than shout, negotiate rather than bully and empathize rather than order. Everyday policing is about social services, domestic violence cases, addressing mental health problems and negotiation. Janee Harteau, former Minneapolis police chief, said, “Women invented de-escalation; it’s called communication.”
Statistically, women make up only about one out of every eight sworn police officers nationwide. There are several reasons behind the low numbers. Law enforcement agencies do not recruit, retain or promote women at the same rate as men. First, it starts with recruitment. Many department advertisements for new recruits look like a scene from “Rambo.” Many departments require physical fitness tests that emphasize upper body strength versus interpersonal skills. Then once hired, female law enforcement officers face discriminatory harassment from male colleagues. Finally, women officers are not promoted at the same rate as their male counterparts. The culture surrounding law enforcement needs to be reviewed, and it should begin with the realization that testosterone is not required to do the job effectively.
Cheri Sudit
Minnetonka
Cheri Sudit is a candidate for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6.
