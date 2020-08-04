I have skeptically followed the debate regarding ranked choice voting. This change seems like a solution in search of a problem, and I would urge the Minnetonka City Council to rescind their ordinance.
The proponents of changing the vote seem to have three different focuses. The first is low turnout. If we find that low turnout is the problem to be solved, then as Mayor Wiersum stated at the May 26 Charter Commission meeting, we should move to even year elections as that would bring in more voters.
The second is that primary elections are too expensive. We don't have primary elections every time there is a city election. Quite frankly, the cost of a primary election once every four years is rounding error in a city general fund budget of over $39 million annually. If the problem to be solved is expense, we should move to even year elections and eliminate separate city elections altogether.
The third focus is on keeping elections positive and not having candidates attack a primary opponent. I may have missed some slight animosity in a race or two, but this has not been a problem in our elections.
While ranked choice voting is legal for home-rule charter cities it is not legal for statutory cities. The voting machines and processes aren’t certified by the state. This means a city special election couldn't take place on the same ballot as a state primary or general election with ranked choice voting. With ballot security as a concern, I think we should wait until the technology is more mature prior to recommending something as drastic as the proposed charter change.
Our current system allows for a wide open primary and a two candidate race in the general election. This assures us that the strongest candidates are able to be vetted and one receives majority support in the general election.
I believe our current system is fair and works well as shown by the resident support of our city's governance and management. FairVote Minnesota has failed to make a sufficient case for changing our election method.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.