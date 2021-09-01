To the Editor:
As this letter goes to print, we are roughly 60 days away from our next election in Minnetonka. Luckily, local elections do not bring out PAC money and negative ads every five minutes like in the even years. However, historically these elections have also lacked the attention and voter turnout of presidential elections. For the most recent federal elections, the city of Minnetonka had over 90% voter turnout, roughly 37,000 voters. Compare that to the 2017 mayoral and at-large city council election, where 7,541 voters turned out (closer to 20%).
In addition, the importance of city and school board elections continue to be overlooked due to of the lack of “in your face advertising.”
As a current Hopkins School Board director and candidate for Minnetonka mayor, I see first-hand the important decisions and strategies that our local government will be working on over the next four years. Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 17, and election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Make a plan to vote and we will make sure all voices are heard.
John Kuhl
Minnetonka
