I was disappointed to see that, in its first regular meeting of the new year on January 6, the Minnetonka School Board maintained its tradition of silencing serious debate.
On the agenda was the district’s Safe Learning Plan – its response to the pandemic – and a review of the results of an opinion survey about the plan sent to district parents, students, and employees this past fall.
Putting aside the fact that our governing bodies should not be using opinion polls to gauge the efficacy of public health policy or workplace safety considerations, the district’s review of the survey was nothing but transparency theatre – 45 minutes of reading slide after slide, despite the fact that the survey results had been made available to the community in advance and a short series of highlights would have sufficed.
When the presentation finished and the moment for true transparency arrived - a serious interrogation of the survey results and re-evaluation of the district’s current Safe Learning Plan in light of Omicron’s prevalence in the community – the four board members with the longest tenure silenced the Board’s newest member as he tried to bring a debate to the floor.
I ran for school board this past fall specifically because I was frustrated with governance without debate, and I’m disappointed that the most experienced board members continue to foster an atmosphere hostile to the open exchange of ideas.
It’s my sincere hope that the next time a board member wishes to initiate a real and substantive debate about issues facing the district, a second board member will act with the integrity required to hold such an office and embrace the opportunity to demonstrate good governance through insightful, open debate.
