We are writing in response to the editorials of March 15 and April 21 regarding recent expenditures by the Minnetonka City Council on anti-racism projects. Two quotes stand out. “Why are they spending time and resources on rooting out intolerance and racism in our community where no proof has been put forth to lead us to believe that there is an issue in our community to warrant a task force to study the issue” and “dedicated to fixing problems that don’t exist.”
Minnetonka is not a unique utopia or an insulated bubble where systemic racism does not exist. Personally we know of two people of color in our church community stopped for insignificant traffic violations. There was strong pushback after a person handed out Black Lives Matter signs on the corner of our church lot. There is the recent resignation of the Minnetonka girls’ basketball coach after a player’s racial comments.
On a broader scale reported in MPR News (Fornoff, Marcheta. Miller, Kerry. “What it would take to close the racial housing gap,” June 22, 2020).
“While about three-quarters of white families in the Twin Cities own homes, only about one-quarter of black families do.
The state of Minnesota as a whole has the second biggest income inequality gap between blacks and whites in the entire nation; only the District of Columbia is worse”
Minnetonka is not, miraculously, a place where systemic racism does not exist. Saying it is doesn’t make it so. Perhaps the writers’ intent is to keep Minnetonka white. The National Center for Education Statistics lists Minnetonka Public Schools 92% white, 2 % black. The diversity score is 0.27% whereas the state average is 0.54%. This is not happenstance.
As far as budget concerns, the $83,700 the writer mentioned for a consulting firm “to preach the dogma of Wokism” is just 0.2% of Minnetonka’s 2022 $43+ million expenditure budget. This seems a small price to pay to better our community for all people.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” Martin Luther King.
