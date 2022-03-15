Last week I attended the Minnetonka City Council Special Study Session on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Police Policy and Training along with a group of concerned fellow residents and a few former city council election candidates. We all sat around the edge of the room and observed the events about to unfold.
Recently Minnetonka has been increasing resources towards anti-racism projects and are planning to expand these efforts substantially, increasing expenditures and diverting resources away from other critical services – including policing.
The session began as the city manager read out an anti-racism manifesto engineered to justify why spending all this time and money on combating racism is so important to the city. Next, they brought on Turnlane Consulting, who have been paid a whopping $83,710 to whip up fervor and preach the dogma of Wokism to the council, spouting an incoherent word-salad like righteous kindergarten teachers. They all pledged to “root out” all forms of discrimination in our community but I didn’t hear what they plan to do about it.
The police chief spoke intricately about accountability and unveiled a new interactive database that showcases race along with other crime statistics. Some council members thought it didn’t show enough race data. They want cops to gather lots of race data in the field but also want them to be color blind. They also want them to spend a lot more time documenting everything they do and be held accountable for it. It will never be enough.
They plan to establish a DEI and Human Rights Commission, but I think the DEI task force was a flop. They didn’t appear to find significant incidents of racism, but are looking under every rock to find some – dedicated to fixing problems that don’t exist. They appeared oblivious, trapped in a bubble and unwilling to consider viewpoints that do not line up with their ideology. If this continues, Minnetonka will be more like Minneapolis. However, it’s not too late. Contact your representatives and ask the hard questions. Organize, get involved and push back. The time to act is now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.