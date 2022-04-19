What has happened to our Minnetonka city leadership! They seem to have veered from the issues like fiscal responsibility, safety concerns and bread-and-butter issues like streets and infrastructure to chase social issues like diversity, aberrant voting concerns and “character-of-the neighborhood” changing unwanted density.
Why are they spending time and resources on “rooting out” intolerance and racism in our community, where no proof has been put forth to lead us to believe that there is an issue in our community to warrant a task force to study the issue?
Why did we spend time and ongoing money (which has yet to be documented to the taxpayers) on a new and confusing method of ranked-choice voting, when there was no articulation of a problem with the traditional method of voting in our city?
Why are we continuing to increase density in our neighborhoods when our existing populace is exceedingly imploring our city leaders not to destroy the Minnetonka neighborhood-feeling that they moved here to enjoy?
I put forth that something has changed with our leadership – and it isn’t for the good! The first step in changing misdirected behavior is to recognize that it exists. If you agree that the council is headed in the wrong direction, let’s let them know how you feel through letters, emails, and neighborhood meetings – in every way possible. A small number of people have elected these people. A majority of us should direct them back on the Minnetonka path.
