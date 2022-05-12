I am writing in response to letters to the editor in the March 17 and April 21 editions of the Sun Sailor. Specifically, social issues and “‘rooting out’ intolerance and racism in our community where no proof has been put forth to lead us to believe that there is an issue in our community…”
I am studying racism with white church friends. We gently suggest if you don’t believe there is racism in Minnetonka, that you do some self-study to realize its pervasive impact in all areas of our lives for years.
Do you have people of color in your neighborhood? If not, the main reason might be because of the G.I. bill, according to the book “Waking Up White” by Debby Irving. This bill was a benefit given to veterans from World War II, which offered free education and a housing loan. My father-in-law received his college education this way. Only 4% of the 1.2 million black veterans received this G.I. education benefit. Then the banks and realtors created an impassable barrier to the G.I. bill’s promise of a future home. From 1934-1962, the Federal Government underwrote $120 billion in new housing. Less than 2% went to people of color. Key words for your own research are “redlining,” “blockbusting,” and “Urban Renewal Program”. Your neighborhood covenant may even ban “Negro”.
In 2021, we’ve learned that Black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth. This statistic is from the American Medical Association and the Journal of Perinatal Education. There are years of practices which have kept us from treating our neighbors of color the same as we treat ourselves. Have the students and staff in Minnetonka High School experienced racism? We’d like to hear from them and our police force.
We are grateful that our Minnetonka city leaders are “rooting out” racism and intolerance. What can we do to help? “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” (Tutu). Minnetonka is on a good, forward path to eliminating racism. We will continue to watch.
