Minnetonka, don’t make the same mistakes we made in Hopkins.
As a Hopkins School District resident who open enrolled to Minnetonka, I see the choice you have in front of you.
Brandon Voges will not reinvent the wheel. His #1 goal is to collaborate with the community to continue the rich legacy of academic excellence in Minnetonka. Having gotten out of foster care and poverty through education, he knows it’s value. 96% of people in the Minnetonka School District are happy with the schools. You have a supportive community, the best families, attract top teachers, and offer students first-class programs.
This School Board election is about direction of policy.
Mike Remucal’s #1 goal is improving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy. This ideology appears just on the surface, but views the world through the lens of race, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity rather than humanity. Students will be forced into social justice activism and subjected to learn through the framework of rigid political doctrine. This ideology creates a culture of fear and intimidation by compelling speech and behavior. Remucal’s policies of hiring DEI Administrators and teacher training will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to finance although budgetary constraints are forecasted in upcoming years.
Minnetonka already has teachers and administrators who demonstrate leadership, mentorship, and belonging. 90% of students surveyed feel a sense of belonging. Minnetonka attracts more open enrollment students than any district. Hopkins, a once top tier district, changed focus towards DEI and has declined academically forcing many parents to make the difficult decision to pull their children from the district. Student competency in math (below statewide level), science (below statewide level), and reading plummeted 18-30% over 5 years; this can happen to Minnetonka. Minnetonka welcomes nearly 1,100 of Hopkins students via open enrollment.
On November 8th, Minnetonka, you have a choice to make. Brandon Voges promises to keep Minnetonka on it’s path of excellence for every student. Mike Remucal plans to take the district down a different path which I believe failed miserably in Hopkins.
