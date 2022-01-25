The collapse of America will not result from one tumultuous event, but rather, she will suffer a slow demise from a thousand cuts shredding the fabric of Constitutional freedoms. On a snowy January day, we inched closer toward authoritarian rule as the Minnetonka City Council approved a citywide mask mandate.
The vote favoring the “emergency ordinance” followed impassioned and informed comments from residents, most overwhelmingly AGAINST the mandate.
Did they forget the mandate in 2020 from Minnesota’s beleaguered Department of Health resulted in the opposite, as COVID-19 cases increased? Have they not read the studies on the damaging effects of masking children? Clearly, opposing viewpoints or common sense mattered little to council members casting their votes in lockstep with regimes in Washington and Beijing that rule by fear over facts. The message was clear: “Quiet down, peasants, or suffer the consequences.”
While the mandate creates inconveniences for residents suffering from pandemic-fatigue, the real and present danger is faced by small businesses.
City Attorney Corrine Heine revealed the approved ordinance includes potential license revocation of businesses that do not enforce it. Think about that. Comply, or the Minnetonka Gestapo can ruin your business. Consider the Minnetonka Police, struggling to manage a surge in violent crime (largely due to previous government actions such as bail reform), which must now respond to write misdemeanor trespassing tickets for the mask-less.
Further exposing the prevailing lunacy, consider remarks from Councilwoman Rebecca Schack, who made the Herculean effort to speak with three businesses. Like many out-of-touch politicians, she had the audacity to plead with residents not to take their business to neighboring communities, because to do so would unfairly punish Minnetonka businesses. Rebecca and her peers are oblivious to the irony.
It is time to pay closer attention to the erosion of our freedoms, for the only way to stop elected lunatics from dragging us toward a dystopian future is to vote them out of office.
