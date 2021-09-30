To the Editor:
There is an off-year election in Minnetonka on Nov. 2, 2021. Two city council positions are open and there is a mayoral race. Ranked-choice voting will be used to tabulate the votes for the first time. That means you, the voter, will have to vote for three different people in each open slot. RCV results in unintended consequences. It is confusing and the counting system is problematic. Your ballot may become exhausted and your vote won’t count.
To make matters even more confusing, the Minnetonka city government sent a mailer to all residents about RCV with inaccurate information! In the section “How are votes counted?” they state: “If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes in the first round, that candidate is the winner.” The truth is that a candidate must win with 50%+1 of the vote. (A simple majority is how we used to win, and we were happy with it!)
Last year, RCV was rushed through the process. This year, they assured us they would hold public meetings to explain it. And yet, ranked-choice voting remains confusing. In truth, our city government doesn’t even know how to explain it correctly. How are residents supposed to understand RCV with this kind of misinformation?
Kari Lorence
Minnetonka
Editor’s note: In ranked-choice voting, a “majority” is (50% +1). Therefore, if a candidate wins a majority (50% + 1) of first-preference votes in the first round, that candidate is the winner. The city of Minnetonka has added this additional clarification language to its website and will use it in communications moving forward.
