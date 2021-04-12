To the Editor:
It seems that misinformation is still being passed around. I was driving west on Highway 55 yesterday and saw a billboard that claims that “Green Energy Fails.” It suggests that Minnesotans need to fear the same disastrous and tragic power failure that occurred in Texas recently.
That climate change is important is accepted by most of us, shifting to clean energy such as wind and solar is essential. A strong majority of Americans (typically 70% or more) believe that climate change is happening and is primarily human-caused. A slim majority of Republicans believe climate change is human-caused. A strong majority, usually 70% or more again, Minnesotans and Americans believe climate change is somewhat or strongly a cause for concern and is an important focus of public policy.
Our concern about reliability in the increasingly growing green grid was heightened or made worse when we were falsely told by various politicians that green energy is unreliable because it cannot operate in the cold weather. But frozen windmills were not the main problem in Texas. It was natural gas, the fossil fuel system that failed.
The energy grid in Texas, in order to avoid federal regulations, operates entirely inside the state. Minnesota is in a multi-state grid. Texas could have avoided the severe blackouts if they were in a large regulated regional grid like Minnesota. Our system is always open to new and safe improvements. Minnesotans can feel safe.
Barb Boldenow
Plymouth
